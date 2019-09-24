View all in Latest
Zondo struggles to find reasons why Richard Mdluli documents were classified

Zondo said he is ready to hear from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on the status of the documents.

A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on the face of it there appears to be no valid reason why documents - related to the fraud and corruption case of former crime intelligence head - Richard Mdluli were classified.

Zondo made the comments at the public hearings in Parktown on Monday.

The commission heard an application by a senior crime intelligence officer to have his evidence presented in camera but that application was postponed until Thursday.

Last week, Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified about how police management frustrated his efforts to declassify critical evidence against Mdluli.

Zondo said he is ready to hear from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on the status of the documents.

“It appears that documents that are important for investigations into crime and corruption are not declassified."

