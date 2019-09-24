Sasbo to oppose Busa court interdict over strike
Sasbo is planning a nationwide protest on Friday, which is expected to bring the banking sector to its knees.
JOHANNESBURG - Banking union Sasbo said it would oppose a court application by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) seeking to interdict Friday’s strike.
The organisation announced on Monday it would file the application on behalf of the country’s commercial banks.
It argues that the union didn’t follow the prescribed procedure required before taking part in the industrial action.
The Cosatu-affiliated union is planning a nationwide protest on Friday, which is expected to bring the banking sector to its knees.
This after several banks announced restructuring and retrenchment plans this year.
Sasbo’s general secretary Joe Kokela said: “Tomorrow we’ll be in court with Busa, they have interdicted us and we're opposing the interdiction.”
HERE’S HOW THE STRIKE WILL AFFECT YOU
South Africans are being called to prepare for major disruptions in the banking sector.
Sars said the strike may affect tax payments and refund transactions.
FNB wants its customers to access the bank’s services through online and cellphone banking.
But Kokela said even these services would not be operational.
“They forget that there’s a human being who is in operation of those robots. So, there will be no one who will be able to go into the app.”
There are also warnings that ATMs will not be operating and online banking could also be disrupted.
Sasbo represents 73,000 finance sector employees and it said it expected over 45,000 of them to join the strike, while others will stay away from work.
