Sasbo: Busa interdict against strike is a delaying tactic

The union said it would bring the banking industry to a standstill when it protests against retrenchments on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Banking union Sasbo has accused Business Leadership South Africa (Busa) of using delaying tactics and not having the interests of workers at heart.

This after the business organisation announced its intentions to file a court interdict against a planned strike, claiming its unprotected.

The union said it would bring the banking industry to a standstill when it protests against retrenchments on Friday.

The industrial action is expected to affect ATMs and online banking services.

Busa said it believed Sasbo didn’t follow proper procedures when calling the protest action.

But the union said the industrial action was protected under Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act and was given the green light by the National Economic Development and Labour Council to go ahead.

Sasbo’s Joe Kokela said Busa was being disingenuous.

“What they’re doing is just delaying tactics to make sure the strike is not successful and effective.”

He said the union would be in court on Wednesday to oppose Busa’s application to interdict the strike.

HERE’S HOW THE STRIKE WILL AFFECT YOU

South Africans are being called to prepare for major disruptions in the banking sector.

Sars said the strike may affect tax payments and refund transactions.

FNB wants its customers to access the bank’s services through online and cellphone banking.

But Kokela said even these services would not be operational.

“They forget that there’s a human being who is in operation of those robots. So, there will be no one who will be able to go into the app.”

There are also warnings that ATMs will not be operating and online banking could also be disrupted.

Sasbo represents 73,000 finance sector employees and it said it expected over 45,000 of them to join the strike, while others will stay away from work.