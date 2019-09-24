SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
Sasbo’s Joe Kokela said there won’t be money in many ATMs across the country on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been warned to withdraw enough money ahead of the nationwide strike in the banking sector on Friday as ATMs and banking services will be shut down.
The country’s biggest financial union Sasbo said it would bring the industry to a standstill when it protests retrenchments.
Earlier this year, Standard Bank closed 91 branches, affecting hundreds of jobs.
Absa also announced jobs would be at risk because of its restructuring processes.
Over 40,000 finance sector employees are expected to take part in the strike.
Sasbo’s Joe Kokela said there won’t be money in many ATMs across the country on Friday.
“ATMs are mended and programmed by our members so if our members are not at work then there will be no service produced.”
Kokela also had other advice for South Africans.
“If you’re travelling make sure you have enough petrol because the speed points machines may not be working.”
He says this is all to teach the banking sector a lesson.
Th South African Revenue Service says the strike may affect tax payments and refund transactions.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Business
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
-
Bemawu: SABC breached internal policy over Alan Visser's interim position
-
No end in sight for Metrobus strike
-
Peter Moyo case: Old Mutual directors to defend themselves in court
-
Sars: Banking sector strike may affect some taxpayers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.