SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been warned to withdraw enough money ahead of the nationwide strike in the banking sector on Friday as ATMs and banking services will be shut down.

The country’s biggest financial union Sasbo said it would bring the industry to a standstill when it protests retrenchments.

Earlier this year, Standard Bank closed 91 branches, affecting hundreds of jobs.

Absa also announced jobs would be at risk because of its restructuring processes.

Over 40,000 finance sector employees are expected to take part in the strike.

Sasbo’s Joe Kokela said there won’t be money in many ATMs across the country on Friday.

“ATMs are mended and programmed by our members so if our members are not at work then there will be no service produced.”

Kokela also had other advice for South Africans.

“If you’re travelling make sure you have enough petrol because the speed points machines may not be working.”

He says this is all to teach the banking sector a lesson.

Th South African Revenue Service says the strike may affect tax payments and refund transactions.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)