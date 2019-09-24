RWC 2019: Most yellow cards in a single rugby game
With three yellow cards before half-time and two Samoan players – Motu Matu’u and Rey Lee-Lo – were both sent off at the same time.
A few weeks ago, before the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after Scott Barrett was sent off in a match between New Zealand and Australia, we looked at Test-playing nations with the most red cards.
Some might have been surprised by those statistics but after the World Cup fixture between Russia and Samoa on Tuesday, we couldn’t resist digging into some discipline stats again.
With three yellow cards before half-time and two Samoan players – Motu Matu’u and Rey Lee-Lo – were both sent off at the same time.
Some teams do have a reputation for being prone to misdemeanours. Or is that just that some teams are allowed to get away with more than others?
As it turns out, two yellow cards in a single game are minor. The dubious honour of the most yellow cards in a single game goes to Fiji – with five yellows.
Four players were sent to the bin in the space of eight minutes when they played Italy in 2003. Akapusi Qera went first, then Aseli Tikoirotuma, Masi Matadigo and finally, Nemani Nadolo. Sisa Koyamaibole got his card in the second half. Italy won 37-31, a flattering scorecard considering they were up 20-5 at half-time.
Four teams – Italy, Georgia, England and Russia (twice) have received four red cards in a single game while several others fall in the three yellows in a game category – that’s happened in 41 different fixtures.
In case you’re wondering, England’s dubious honour came in 2008 at Twickenham against New Zealand.
Lee Mears, James Haskell and Toby Flood were all carded in the first half. Tom Rees completed the quartet in the second. Yes, New Zealand won – 6-32. And yellow cards for the All Blacks in that game? Zero.
Popular in Sport
-
Late goals take Kaizer Chiefs back to top in South Africa
-
Sundowns return to Loftus Stadium after PSL confirmation
-
Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
-
Painter, roofer, dentist, prop: meet the Rugby World Cup amateurs
-
Pogba set to make Man Utd return
-
Jones ready for '15 Donald Trumps' when England face USA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.