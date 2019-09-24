President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead Heritage Day celebrations in Upington

Ramaphosa will open a community library in Upington before delivering the keynote address at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans are celebrating Heritage Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the main event in the Northern Cape.

This year's government theme is "celebrating South Africa's literacy classics in the year of indigenous languages."

The president themed this year's celebration around the importance of reading and promoting indigenous languages.

He’ll be joined by school children at the Sandile Present Community Library in Upington in a series of activities including reading in their home languages.

The Arts and Culture Department together with the National Library of South Africa produced work written in African languages.

Meanwhile, the DA will celebrate the day in Soweto at the Nelson Mandela Museum.