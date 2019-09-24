Prasa pleased with judgement against Daniel Mthimkhulu over fake qualifications
The Gauteng High Court found Mthimkhulu was central in the Swifambo contract where trains - that were too tall for the country's railway - were bought with taxpayer's money.
JOHANNESBURG - Passenger rail agency Prasa welcomed the high court judgment against a former employee who misrepresented his academic qualifications and was involved in corruption.
The judgment comes after a lengthy court battle between Prasa and Daniel Mthimkhulu over his qualifications and a fake offer of employment from a German company.
The Gauteng High Court also found that Mthimkhulu was central in the controversial Swifambo contract where trains - that were too tall for the country's railway - were bought with taxpayer's money.
Mthimkhulu was dismissed four years ago as part of Prasa's clean-up strategy at the embattled organisaiton.
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenana said, “What the board has been doing and will continue to do is to uncover maladministration in Prasa and act accordingly and the law has prevailed.”
In a statement, Prasa added that they would embark on a series of recovery measures against Mtimkhulu and Swifambo respectively.
“As a state-owned entity, achieving victory in such cases is only the first step, we will now intensify our efforts through the law to recover tax payer monies paid to such professional criminals intent on defrauding the people of South Africa” the statement read.
