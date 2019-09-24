Police hunt suspects after UKZN student stabbed to death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Police hunt suspects after UKZN student stabbed to death

It's understood Sinethemba Ndlovu and her friends were walking from an event in Msinga at the weekend when they were attacked by a group of men.

Slain UKZ student Sinethemba Ndlovu. Picture: UKZN Miss Varsity Shield.
Slain UKZ student Sinethemba Ndlovu. Picture: UKZN Miss Varsity Shield.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The police are on the lookout for a group of men suspected of being behind the death of a University of KwaZulu-Natal student.

It's understood Sinethemba Ndlovu and her friends were walking from an event in Msinga at the weekend when they were attacked by the group.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was stabbed and died in hospital on Monday after she succumbed to her injuries.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said: “She was walking with other females and they were accosted by three unknown men. One of the suspects tried to sexually assault on the women and that’s how the altercation started.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA