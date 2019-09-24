Police hunt suspects after UKZN student stabbed to death

It's understood Sinethemba Ndlovu and her friends were walking from an event in Msinga at the weekend when they were attacked by a group of men.

JOHANNESBURG - The police are on the lookout for a group of men suspected of being behind the death of a University of KwaZulu-Natal student.

It's understood Sinethemba Ndlovu and her friends were walking from an event in Msinga at the weekend when they were attacked by the group.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was stabbed and died in hospital on Monday after she succumbed to her injuries.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said: “She was walking with other females and they were accosted by three unknown men. One of the suspects tried to sexually assault on the women and that’s how the altercation started.”