Police continue hunt for people who stole Khehla Sitole's TVs

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the house which is currently being renovated.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still trying to find out who is responsible for a break-in at the house of National Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole's house in Mpumalanga.

Two television sets were taken from the house by unidentified individuals.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the house which is currently being renovated.

Spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said they were following several leads.

“This was an opportunistic crime and we are exploring multiple possibilities.”

