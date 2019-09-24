Police continue hunt for people who stole Khehla Sitole's TVs

Supreme Court rules PM Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending parliament
Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the house which is currently being renovated.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are still trying to find out who is responsible for a break-in at the house of National Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole's house in Mpumalanga.
Two television sets were taken from the house by unidentified individuals.
Spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said they were following several leads.
“This was an opportunistic crime and we are exploring multiple possibilities.”
