Our heritage may help address social ills - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said people's heritage could play a role in creating healthy communities that were free of violence and discrimination.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his address at the main Heritage Day celebration to emphasise his condemnation of gender violence in the country.
Ramaphosa said people's heritage could play a role in creating healthy communities that were free of violence and discrimination.
The president was speaking at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium, in Upington, on Tuesday afternoon.
As the country tries to work through its various social ills, including the chilling crime statistics released recently, Ramaphosa said now was the time for South Africans to return to their roots.
The president highlighted the need to have respect for elders, women and children, saying this can solve some of South Africa's problems.
He said heritage must be passed through different generations to ensure that the country's challenges were dealt with in a direct manner.
“In the end, this involves the creation of economic opportunities for previously disadvantaged South Africans through employment, skills development and support for small and medium enterprises.”
Ramaphosa also focused his address on the promotion of indigenous languages.
WATCH: Heritage Day 2019: President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Sasbo to oppose Busa court interdict over strike
-
Police hunt suspects after UKZN student stabbed to death
-
District Six’s Keizersgracht Street goes back to its original name
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Let's give Solidarity's 'university' its due
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.