Our heritage may help address social ills - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said people's heritage could play a role in creating healthy communities that were free of violence and discrimination.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his address at the main Heritage Day celebration to emphasise his condemnation of gender violence in the country.

Ramaphosa said people's heritage could play a role in creating healthy communities that were free of violence and discrimination.

The president was speaking at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium, in Upington, on Tuesday afternoon.

As the country tries to work through its various social ills, including the chilling crime statistics released recently, Ramaphosa said now was the time for South Africans to return to their roots.

The president highlighted the need to have respect for elders, women and children, saying this can solve some of South Africa's problems.

He said heritage must be passed through different generations to ensure that the country's challenges were dealt with in a direct manner.

“In the end, this involves the creation of economic opportunities for previously disadvantaged South Africans through employment, skills development and support for small and medium enterprises.”

Ramaphosa also focused his address on the promotion of indigenous languages.

