Our heritage may help address social ills - Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Our heritage may help address social ills - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said people's heritage could play a role in creating healthy communities that were free of violence and discrimination.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at a Heritage Day celebration at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at a Heritage Day celebration at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington. Picture: GCIS.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his address at the main Heritage Day celebration to emphasise his condemnation of gender violence in the country.

Ramaphosa said people's heritage could play a role in creating healthy communities that were free of violence and discrimination.

The president was speaking at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium, in Upington, on Tuesday afternoon.

As the country tries to work through its various social ills, including the chilling crime statistics released recently, Ramaphosa said now was the time for South Africans to return to their roots.

The president highlighted the need to have respect for elders, women and children, saying this can solve some of South Africa's problems.

He said heritage must be passed through different generations to ensure that the country's challenges were dealt with in a direct manner.

“In the end, this involves the creation of economic opportunities for previously disadvantaged South Africans through employment, skills development and support for small and medium enterprises.”

Ramaphosa also focused his address on the promotion of indigenous languages.

WATCH: Heritage Day 2019: President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA