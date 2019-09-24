On Heritage Day, Maimane calls for a united South Africa
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the only future worth pursuing as South Africans was as one united people.
SOWETO - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane called on South Africans to build a new and shared heritage for the country.
He was speaking at the party’s Heritage Day celebration outside the Nelson Mandela Museum in Orlando, Soweto, on Tuesday.
In his heritage message, Maimane called on South Africans to unite as they celebrate the day.
“If we lose a sense of us, as a country, we will lose much more and we must build together. Let this Heritage Day be a message of reconciliation to men and women, black and white.”
He added that reconciliation didn’t mean South Africans should surrender their diversity.
Mamaine was joined by other senior leaders including youth wing leader Luyolo Mphiti, women's league's Nomafrench Mbombo and home affairs shadow minister Joe McGluwa.
"There can be no reconciliation without economic inclusion.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 24, 2019
Let's build an economy that will ensure our citizens prosper together." - @MmusiMaimane #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/FMleSJxtjQ
"South Africans overcame apartheid together.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 24, 2019
Apartheid was not about fighting a race, it was about fighting a system that excluded so many people." - @MmusiMaimane#HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/0HaTYQXj1G
"If anyone wants to divide and want to be racist, we want to send a strong message in this #HeritageDay that we stand together united to build One South Africa For All." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/7rseeRQESi— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 24, 2019
