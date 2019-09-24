View all in Latest
On Heritage Day, Maimane calls for a united South Africa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the only future worth pursuing as South Africans was as one united people.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane in Soweto for the party's Heritage Day celebrations. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane in Soweto for the party's Heritage Day celebrations. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
0 minutes ago

SOWETO - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane called on South Africans to build a new and shared heritage for the country.

He was speaking at the party’s Heritage Day celebration outside the Nelson Mandela Museum in Orlando, Soweto, on Tuesday.

In his heritage message, Maimane called on South Africans to unite as they celebrate the day.

“If we lose a sense of us, as a country, we will lose much more and we must build together. Let this Heritage Day be a message of reconciliation to men and women, black and white.”

Maimane said the only future worth pursuing as South Africans was as one united people.

He added that reconciliation didn’t mean South Africans should surrender their diversity.

Mamaine was joined by other senior leaders including youth wing leader Luyolo Mphiti, women's league's Nomafrench Mbombo and home affairs shadow minister Joe McGluwa.

