Metrobus drivers express fear for safety as strike continues
Municipal workers union Demawusa remains adamant that their bus drivers will strike despite the Labour Court ordering them to return to work.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said some of its bus drivers are scared of returning to work because they fear for their safety.
The company's spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said long disruptions on its services will continue as it tries to resolve a deadlock with some of the striking workers.
They're demanding better pay and office space.
Shivuri said they're worried about the situation.
“It’s dicey now because the issue is not about people on strike but about us not being able to guarantee the safety of the drivers and passengers.”
