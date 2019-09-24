Malema: Mnangagwa’s government tormented Robert Mugabe until his death
Malema said Mnangagwa’s government hasn't paid the benefits promised the former president.
HARARE - EFF leader Julius Malema accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of tormenting Robert Mugabe until he died.
Malema visited the Mugabe family on Monday to pay his last respects to the former Zimbabwean president.
The EFF leader made the comments after a meeting with Grace Mugabe.
He emerged to heap praise on Mugabe's widow, calling her an inspiration.
Nearly three weeks since he died, Mugabe still hasn't been buried: his embalmed body awaits the construction of a mausoleum in Harare.
However, that's not what the government said: it claimed to have paid all of Mugabe's medical bills while he was in Singapore, and it's funding the mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre.
We visited Mama Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe today to offer our condolences and to personally thank her for looking after President Robert Mugabe until the last minute. We viewed the body of the true Pan Africanist. #Gushungu #EFFAtBlueRoof pic.twitter.com/tLyfbZzHKU— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 23, 2019
