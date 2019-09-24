Limpopo Arts Dept to work with Ndlovu Youth Choir to revive choral music
A special homecoming celebration was held for the group in Groblersdal on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Sports, Arts and Culture Department said it will be working with the Ndlovu Youth Choir to revive choral music in the province.
A special homecoming celebration was held for the group in Groblersdal on Monday where the provincial government announced it will be donating R1 million to the choir.
Wow!!! Limpopo MEC of Arts and Culture @MorakaThandi just presented us with a MILLION RAND!!!! R500k for the choristers and R500k to develop our music programme. Rea Leboga 🙏🏾🇿🇦❤️ #youth #support #gratitude pic.twitter.com/oex2fAQBVp— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 23, 2019
The Ndlovu Youth Choir has become the pride of the nation after becoming the first African group to advance to the finals of the talent show competition America's Got Talent.
Limpopo's MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Thandi Morake said, “We are also going to build an arts centre that will produce more choir members.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
