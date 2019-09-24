Late goals take Kaizer Chiefs back to top in South Africa

Chiefs and Polokwane City have 13 points and plus-four goal differences after six rounds with the Soweto club occupying first place because they have scored three goals more.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Colombian Leonardo Castro and Zimbabwean Khama Billiat scored late goals as Kaizer Chiefs beat AmaZulu 2-0 Tuesday to regain the South African Premiership leadership.

Bottom-of-the-table AmaZulu had two goals ruled offside before a capacity 10,000 public holiday crowd in Durban before Chiefs took the lead on 84 minutes.

A Bernard Parker free-kick rebounded off the woodwork to substitute Castro, who controlled the ball expertly under pressure and poked it into the net.

It was the first goal this season for the South American and Billiat also notched his first by racing clear and firing past goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha three minutes into stoppage time.

Chiefs have won 53 domestic trophies since being formed in 1970, but none in the past four seasons.

They welcomed back goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after a long injury absence and the South African international pulled off several superb saves when the match was goalless.

AmaZulu sacked coach Cavin Johnson last week after securing only two points from a possible 15 since the season kicked off and the Chiefs match marked the debut of Slovak Jozef Vukusic.

Vukusic exceeded expectations with Polokwane last season by guiding them to fifth -- their highest Premiership placing.

The South African league is the most financially rewarding in Africa with first prize raised 50% from this season to R15 million.