JHB Water: Some areas experiencing limited water supply

A power failure at Rand Water's Vereeniging and Suikerbos treatment plants last week resulted in several reservoirs in the city running dry.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said pocket areas in the city are still experiencing limited water supply as it continues to work to build capacity at some of its reservoirs.

A power failure at Rand Water's Vereeniging and Suikerbos treatment plants last week resulted in several reservoirs in the city running dry.

Joburg Water's Isaac Dhludhlu says while their systems are better they haven't stabilised.

“The CBD in Johannesburg is experiencing problems, but our teams are checking what the problem is.”