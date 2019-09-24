View all in Latest
Heritage Day brings a 'shopping spree' to CT’s homeless people

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel, in partnership with the Haven Night Shelter, is hosting The Street Store event in Green Point on Tuesday.

The Street Store is a pop-up store where the homeless get clothes for free. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
The Street Store is a pop-up store where the homeless get clothes for free. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa celebrates Heritage Day, Cape Town's homeless people are being treated with a shopping spree.

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel, in partnership with the Haven Night Shelter, is hosting The Street Store event in Green Point on Tuesday.

The Street Store is a pop-up store where the homeless get clothes for free.

On the gate at the Haven Night Shelter are hangers made of cardboard with various clothing items.

Men, women and children are queuing patiently for their turn to pick out a few clothing items.

M&C Saatchi Abel’s Maciej De Waal-Dubla said: “It’s about giving back, helping those who don’t have (much) and it’s about the spirit of togetherness.”

Holding a white shopping bag with a bright smile, Gavin Johnson - who has been on the street for more than 10 years - said he was grateful to those who donated the clothing.

“They’re very wonderful; there’s expensive clothes which in here and I can dress decently now. So people can’t undermine me [anymore].”

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

