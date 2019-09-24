Heritage Day brings a 'shopping spree' to CT’s homeless people
Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel, in partnership with the Haven Night Shelter, is hosting The Street Store event in Green Point on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - As South Africa celebrates Heritage Day, Cape Town's homeless people are being treated with a shopping spree.
The Street Store is a pop-up store where the homeless get clothes for free.
On the gate at the Haven Night Shelter are hangers made of cardboard with various clothing items.
Men, women and children are queuing patiently for their turn to pick out a few clothing items.
M&C Saatchi Abel’s Maciej De Waal-Dubla said: “It’s about giving back, helping those who don’t have (much) and it’s about the spirit of togetherness.”
Holding a white shopping bag with a bright smile, Gavin Johnson - who has been on the street for more than 10 years - said he was grateful to those who donated the clothing.
“They’re very wonderful; there’s expensive clothes which in here and I can dress decently now. So people can’t undermine me [anymore].”
#HeritageDay #TheStreetStore Men, women and children visited the shelter.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 24, 2019
The Street Store is a pop-up store, where the homeless shop for free. KP pic.twitter.com/Hsi7EwjqpM
#HeritageDay #TheStreetStore It was a busy day at the Haven Shelter this afternoon. People came from all over the CBD to visit the pop-up store. pic.twitter.com/Ys5kKzhCqm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 24, 2019
