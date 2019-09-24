DA’s Mphithi points out high unemployment rate during Heritage Day event

A handful of DA members converged at the Nelson Mandela Museum for this year’s Heritage Day.

SOWETO - Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Luyolo Mphithi said young people could not celebrate Heritage Day while millions of them remained unemployed in the new dispensation.

Mphiti was addressing a Heritage Day rally in Soweto on Tuesday.

A handful of DA members converged at the Nelson Mandela Museum for this year’s Heritage Day.

Mphithi touched on a number of issues including youth unemployment.

“Today we’re here celebrating Heritage Day when over 50% of young people cannot find jobs. There are no jobs in South Africa but we’re here to celebrate.”

Among those attending the celebration is DA leader Mmusi Maimane, women’s league leader Nomafrench Mbombo and the party’s shadow minister of home affairs Joe McGluwa.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government is celebrating the day at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.