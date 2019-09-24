DA’s Mphithi points out high unemployment rate during Heritage Day event
A handful of DA members converged at the Nelson Mandela Museum for this year’s Heritage Day.
SOWETO - Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Luyolo Mphithi said young people could not celebrate Heritage Day while millions of them remained unemployed in the new dispensation.
Mphiti was addressing a Heritage Day rally in Soweto on Tuesday.
A handful of DA members converged at the Nelson Mandela Museum for this year’s Heritage Day.
Mphithi touched on a number of issues including youth unemployment.
“Today we’re here celebrating Heritage Day when over 50% of young people cannot find jobs. There are no jobs in South Africa but we’re here to celebrate.”
Among those attending the celebration is DA leader Mmusi Maimane, women’s league leader Nomafrench Mbombo and the party’s shadow minister of home affairs Joe McGluwa.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng government is celebrating the day at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan show off dance moves during Nyanga visit
-
Ramaphosa urges South Africans to embrace their indigenous languages
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Zondo struggles to find reasons why Richard Mdluli documents were classified
-
GALLERY: Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Monwabisi Beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.