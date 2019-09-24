View all in Latest
Ramaphosa urges South Africans to embrace their indigenous languages

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his address at the main Heritage Day celebrations at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at the main Heritage Day celebrations at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at the main Heritage Day celebrations at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said promoting indigenous languages was an important instrument that could be used to preserve the country's heritage.

Ramaphosa delivered his address at the main Heritage Day celebrations at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington on Tuesday.

The president opened a public library in Upington earlier in the day where he read to school children.

Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to learn their languages in order to understand their identities.

“Language is the great transmission line that binds us to our forebears, our ancestors. As mentioned earlier, language really is the identity it actually speaks to your identity as a person.”

The Gauteng government is also holding its official celebrations in Pretoria.

WATCH: Heritage Day 2019: President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech

