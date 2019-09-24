Can Busa stop the banking sector’s planned strike?
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) is heading to court to try and prevent a strike in the banking sector.
On Friday, employees affiliated to financial services union Sasbo plan to go on strike to protest retrenchments in the sector.
The strike comes after several banks announced restructuring plans and the digitisation of banking systems, which will see thousands of retrenchments.
Busa lodged a court application to interdict the strike.
The organisatiion's Kaizer Moyane said the economy can't afford such a disruption.
“The economy can’t sustain anymore blows as it’s already on its knees. We’d like a situation where everybody works together. Nedlac is the forum where social dialogue takes place.”
HERE’S HOW THE BANKING SECTOR STRIKE WILL AFFECT YOU
South Africans are being called to prepare for major disruptions in the banking sector.
Sars said the strike may affect tax payments and refund transactions.
FNB wants its customers to access the bank’s services through online and cellphone banking.
But Sasbo’s general secretary Joe Kokela said even these services would not be operational.
“They forget that there’s a human being who is in operation of those robots. So, there will be no one who will be able to go into the app.”
Sasbo represents 73,000 finance sector employees and it said it expected over 45,000 of them to join the strike, while others will stay away from work.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
