Beach time! Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Monwabisi Beach

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha where they will learn about the work of an NGO which encourages disadvantaged youth to surf.

CAPE TOWN – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending most of their morning at the beach.

This is part of a scheduled visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also got to see what the lunchbox fund does.

It's a charity that provides nearly 30,000 meals every day school children.

The fund is one of four charities chosen by the royal couple to benefit from donations made by the public on the birth of their son, Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan met a group of surf mentors and had a chance to walk on the beach and interact with participants of the waves for change programme.

Later in the day, the Royals will meet officers of the saps marine unit as well as the royal marines.

