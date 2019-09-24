Beach time! Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Monwabisi Beach
Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha where they will learn about the work of an NGO which encourages disadvantaged youth to surf.
CAPE TOWN – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending most of their morning at the beach.
This is part of a scheduled visit.
The two Royals arrived at Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha where they will learn about the work of ‘waves for change’ - an NGO which encourages disadvantaged youth to surf.
#RoyalVisitSouthAfrica The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Waves of Change at Monwabisi Beach near Khayelithsa. JF pic.twitter.com/CJEobChWdB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 24, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also got to see what the lunchbox fund does.
It's a charity that provides nearly 30,000 meals every day school children.
The fund is one of four charities chosen by the royal couple to benefit from donations made by the public on the birth of their son, Archie.
Prince Harry and Meghan met a group of surf mentors and had a chance to walk on the beach and interact with participants of the waves for change programme.
Later in the day, the Royals will meet officers of the saps marine unit as well as the royal marines.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Lifestyle
-
Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk shows
-
Limpopo govt donates R1m to Ndlovu Youth Choir
-
GALLERY: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle visit CT
-
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan show off dance moves during Nyanga visit
-
Stage set for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan in Nyanga
-
Pink, red gowns & all the Emmy looks we loved
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.