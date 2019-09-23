Zondo Inquiry may be able to declassify Mdluli case documents
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo demanded answers from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on the status of certain documents in Richard Mdluli’s fraud and corruption case.
JOHANNESBURG - After a detective battled for more than five years to get evidence against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli declassified, it appeared on Monday the state capture commission would provide finality on the controversial matter.
The commission convened for less than an hour to hear an application by a senior Crime Intelligence officer to get his evidence presented in camera, but that application was postponed until Thursday.
Last week, Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified about how police management had frustrated his efforts to declassify critical evidence against Mdluli.
Zondo said he wanted clarity on this issue.
“I’m very determined that the commission must get a decision from the national police commissioner, whether he will or will not declassify the information and if he won’t, what the reasons are,” Zondo said.
“From what I’ve been told, it’s difficult to understand that there are proper grounds for any refusal or unpreparedness to declassify some of the documents.”
WATCH: State Capture Inquiry: 23 September 2019
