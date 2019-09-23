Zondo Inquiry may be able to declassify Mdluli case documents

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Zondo Inquiry may be able to declassify Mdluli case documents

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo demanded answers from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on the status of certain documents in Richard Mdluli’s fraud and corruption case.

FILE: Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After a detective battled for more than five years to get evidence against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli declassified, it appeared on Monday the state capture commission would provide finality on the controversial matter.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo demanded answers from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on the status of certain documents in Mdluli’s fraud and corruption case.

The commission convened for less than an hour to hear an application by a senior Crime Intelligence officer to get his evidence presented in camera, but that application was postponed until Thursday.

Last week, Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified about how police management had frustrated his efforts to declassify critical evidence against Mdluli.

Zondo said he wanted clarity on this issue.

“I’m very determined that the commission must get a decision from the national police commissioner, whether he will or will not declassify the information and if he won’t, what the reasons are,” Zondo said.

“From what I’ve been told, it’s difficult to understand that there are proper grounds for any refusal or unpreparedness to declassify some of the documents.”

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry: 23 September 2019

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA