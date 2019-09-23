'We expected so much of him,' says family of late DUT student Sandile Ndlovu
Ndlovu was stabbed two weeks ago in a lecture hall at the Steve Biko Campus and passed away at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu said they were devastated after he passed away at the weekend.
Eighteen-year-old Sandile Ndlovu died in hospital on Saturday morning after suffering extensive brain damage in the attack.
His uncle and family spokesperson, Tshepo Mokoena, said the family had hoped that the first-year Industrial Engineering student would recover.
“The family is still in shock, it’s not something that we expected. Sandile was a god-fearing, peaceful young man. We expected a whole lot out of him. He instilled hope for many who were following him.”
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has called for the speedy arrest of those responsible for the attack on Ndlovu at DUT.
Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Minister Nzimande said that Sandile, the Ndlovu family and the entire nation has lost an engineer in the making who could have been instrumental in addressing challenges in our economy, particularly those that might have been brought in by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
Details of Ndlovu's funeral would be announced later on Monday.
