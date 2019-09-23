WCED deploys guards to Uitsig High following vandalism, fire
The WCED’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said community members came onto the premises to steal and vandalize what was remaining.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has deployed security guards to Uitsig High School following vandalism and a fire over the weekend.
The department said the school’s administration building was damaged.
Last week, the school shut its doors to teaching and learning following the official closure of the schools in the country. The WCED’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said community members came onto the premises to steal and vandalise what was remaining.
Shelver said mobiles that were due to be removed were destroyed and windows, piping, door frames and wiring were all removed - leaving extensive damage to all areas of the school.
“The administration building was affected but was later brought under control by the fire authorities. The fire happened after a vandalism spree by members of the community,” she said.
The department said learners and educators from Uitsig would begin at their new schools in the fourth term.
Shelver said the majority of learners were attending St. Andrews and Ravensmead high schools.
A case of malicious damage to property was opened.
