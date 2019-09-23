View all in Latest
WC ANCWL to hold a memorial in honour of GBV victims

In a statement released on Monday, the ANCWL’s said in collaboration with the ANC Chaplaincy and other cultural organisations, they would honour the women who had died due to gender-based violence.

Members of the ANCWL dressed in black with doeks. Picture: Twitter @MYANC
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in the Western Cape is expected to hold a cultural memorial event in honour of gender-based violence (GBV) victims on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Monday, the ANCWL’s said - in collaboration with the ANC Chaplaincy and other cultural organisations in the province - they would honour the women who had died due to GBV.

“As the Women's League, we have always believed that our law is by definition a codification of spirituality and morality and until we tap into our spirituality, through the multiple ways in our diverse culture, as Christians, Muslims, Hindu, to our ancestors, and others, it becomes difficult for this moral code to find a strong anchor,” said ANCWL provincial coordinator Lulama Jelele.

“This event will serve to unite all of us, under one God, to speak life into our country, our children, our women as well as our fathers,” she added.

The event was expected to kick off at Erica Square in Belhar, Cape Town, at 10 am.

