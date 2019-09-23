View all in Latest
WC ANC claims 'hidden hand' sabotaging Vearey's bid to be provincial top cop

The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) believes a 'hidden hand' has sabotaged Major-General Jeremy Vearey’s chances of taking over as the province’s police commissioner.

Western Cape Deputy Police Commissioner, Major General Jeremy Veary. Picture: Youtube Screengrab
Western Cape Deputy Police Commissioner, Major General Jeremy Veary. Picture: Youtube Screengrab
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) believes a "hidden hand" has sabotaged Major-General Jeremy Vearey’s chances of taking over as the province’s police commissioner.

This position has been left vacant since Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula left to lead the police in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Vearey had been in the running as one of the candidates to take over the reins from Jula.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs alleged that Vearey did not make the cut because he apparently did not include proof of his qualifications with his application for the position.

"I know General Vearey as a meticulous officer, with a keen eye for detail and procedure. There is absolutely no way that he would make such an amateurish slip-up."

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said he was not at liberty to comment on the matter.

