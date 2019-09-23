Suspect arrested following Noordhoek business robbery

ADT Security responded to the incident on Sunday night and made the arrest.

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at business in Noordhoek.

Two accomplices are still at large.

The police's Mihlali Majikela said: “Three unknown male suspects entered the business premises and threatened a personnel member with a firearm, and instructed the member to open the safe. The suspects then proceed to take a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.”