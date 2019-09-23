View all in Latest
Survivors of Ou Kaapse Weg crash knew vehicle wasn't roadworthy

Ten workers were killed when the construction vehicle crashed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Survivors of the Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash said that they knew the vehicle wasn’t roadworthy.

Ten workers were killed when the construction vehicle crashed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited some of the survivors hospitalised at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Survivors of the crash claimed that they were forced to work until late Friday evening, which explained the time of the vehicle crash at around 2am Saturday morning.

The steel construction workers were making their way home from a site in Fish Hoek when the accident occurred.

MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he received some clarity from the officer investigating the accident.

"I was told that these were construction workers who were under pressure to finish a building in Fish Hoek. They worked until 12am and unfortunately they were then squashed into a bakkie."

Madikizela said that he was also informed that before the trip, concerns were raised regarding the vehicle's brakes not being fully operational.

Timeline

