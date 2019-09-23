Survivors of Ou Kaapse Weg crash knew vehicle wasn't roadworthy
Ten workers were killed when the construction vehicle crashed during the early hours of Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Survivors of the Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash said that they knew the vehicle wasn’t roadworthy.
Ten workers were killed when the construction vehicle crashed during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited some of the survivors hospitalised at Groote Schuur Hospital.
Survivors of the crash claimed that they were forced to work until late Friday evening, which explained the time of the vehicle crash at around 2am Saturday morning.
The steel construction workers were making their way home from a site in Fish Hoek when the accident occurred.
MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he received some clarity from the officer investigating the accident.
"I was told that these were construction workers who were under pressure to finish a building in Fish Hoek. They worked until 12am and unfortunately they were then squashed into a bakkie."
Madikizela said that he was also informed that before the trip, concerns were raised regarding the vehicle's brakes not being fully operational.
#OuKaapseWeg Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela earlier today visited some of the survivors at Groote Schuur Hospital. KB pic.twitter.com/rqmWkFq5Oj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 22, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Metrobus says strike over, Demawusa vows to continue bus strike
-
Nzimande: Suspended DUT security head was responsible for student safety
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
-
EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
-
SA slowly turning tide against rhino poaching, says Barbara Creecy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.