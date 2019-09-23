Surviving suspect in Isipingo robbery shootout to appear in court
The 29-year-old man was the only surviving member of a gang of criminals who were shot by police on Saturday during a foiled robbery in Isipingo, near Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - The suspect in the Isipingo shootout that left nine of his alleged accomplices dead is due to appear in court on Monday morning.
The 29-year-old man was the only surviving member of a gang of criminals who were shot by police on Saturday during a foiled robbery in Isipingo, near Durban.
Police said that they received a tip-off about a planned business robbery in Isipingo.
When police arrived, a shootout ensued leaving seven suspects dead.
It was later confirmed that two others had been killed by police at another scene.
Police Minister Bheki Cele praised the authorities for their work.
His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba: "Minister Cele has praised the team effort, saying the police must be supported in the fight against dangerous and highly-armed criminals. The call to half violent crimes requires a dedicated workforce that will go out there and stamp the authority of the state."
The surviving suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court.
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to brace for complete standstill in banking sector as strike looms
-
Survivors of Ou Kaapse Weg crash knew vehicle wasn't roadworthy
-
Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
CT to welcome Harry, Meghan on first leg of southern Africa tour
-
EFF calls for suspension of police's Deena Moodley over corruption claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.