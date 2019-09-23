Surviving suspect in Isipingo robbery shootout to appear in court

The 29-year-old man was the only surviving member of a gang of criminals who were shot by police on Saturday during a foiled robbery in Isipingo, near Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspect in the Isipingo shootout that left nine of his alleged accomplices dead is due to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police said that they received a tip-off about a planned business robbery in Isipingo.

When police arrived, a shootout ensued leaving seven suspects dead.

It was later confirmed that two others had been killed by police at another scene.

Police Minister Bheki Cele praised the authorities for their work.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba: "Minister Cele has praised the team effort, saying the police must be supported in the fight against dangerous and highly-armed criminals. The call to half violent crimes requires a dedicated workforce that will go out there and stamp the authority of the state."

The surviving suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court.