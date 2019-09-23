Sundowns return to Loftus Stadium after PSL confirmation
The games include against Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates.
CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that several home fixtures have been moved from Lucas Moripe Stadium to Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The club said it has received confirmation from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this week.
"In total, 10 games move from one of our home venues to Loftus Versfeld, which is also an alternative home venue for the club. The first change will come against Highlands Park on 23 October followed by Chiefs, AmaZulu and Polokwane City. The other six venue changes are against Bidvest Wits, Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and Black Leopards at different times next year," said club statement.
Sundowns have already played three of its Absa Premiership matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium against SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Maritzburg United.
