Stage set for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan in Nyanga
The royals will first visit the Justice Desk in Nyanga, an initiative supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
CAPE TOWN - The stage is set for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first engagement on their tour of South Africa.
They will visit Nyanga, the suburb with the country’s highest murder rate, on Monday.
The royals will first visit the Justice Desk in Nyanga.
The initiative is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and was founded by human rights activist Jessica Dewhurst.
It operates in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe and works to empower and equip people with skills and a platform to transform their lives.
#RoyalVisitAfrica A festive mood here at the @TheJusticeDesk in #Nyanga where the Duke & Duchess of Sussex will arrive later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9JvCqSZs4A— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
Since 2013, the organisation has helped 230,000 people.
From there, the Duke and Duchess will go to District Six where they will visit the museum and homecoming centre.
More in Lifestyle
-
Pink, red gowns & all the Emmy looks we loved
-
Gwendoline Christie emotional over Emmy nomination
-
Jodie Comer: I am grateful to Sandra Oh
-
CT to welcome Harry, Meghan on first leg of southern Africa tour
-
'GoT' wins best drama Emmy, 'Fleabag' takes best comedy award
-
GALLERY: Cosplayers take over Comic Con Africa 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.