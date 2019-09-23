Stage set for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan in Nyanga

The royals will first visit the Justice Desk in Nyanga, an initiative supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

CAPE TOWN - The stage is set for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first engagement on their tour of South Africa.

They will visit Nyanga, the suburb with the country’s highest murder rate, on Monday.

The royals will first visit the Justice Desk in Nyanga.

The initiative is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and was founded by human rights activist Jessica Dewhurst.

It operates in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe and works to empower and equip people with skills and a platform to transform their lives.

#RoyalVisitAfrica A festive mood here at the @TheJusticeDesk in #Nyanga where the Duke & Duchess of Sussex will arrive later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9JvCqSZs4A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019

Since 2013, the organisation has helped 230,000 people.

From there, the Duke and Duchess will go to District Six where they will visit the museum and homecoming centre.