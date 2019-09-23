View all in Latest
Sars: Banking sector strike may affect some taxpayers

The country’s biggest financial union, Sasbo, is expected to bring the sector to a standstill on Friday when it protests against retrenchments in the industry.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has warned that the planned strike in the banking sector may cause disruptions to its tax systems.

The country’s biggest financial union, Sasbo, is expected to bring the sector to a standstill on Friday when it protests against retrenchments in the industry.

Earlier this year, Standard Bank closed 91 branches, affecting hundreds of jobs.

Absa also announced jobs would be at risk as a result of its restructuring processes.

In a statement released on Monday, Sars said the strike would impact transactions related to tax payments and tax refunds.

The institution has encouraged taxpayers to submit their payments within two business days in advance.

Meanwhile, the union's Joe Kokela said clients must brace for a standstill. More than 40,000 members across the industry are expected to down tools.

