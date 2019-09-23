SA warned to brace for complete standstill in banking sector as strike looms
Workers affiliated to the union will go on strike in Gauteng, the Free State, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Banking union Sasbo said South Africans should brace themselves for a complete standstill in the financial services sector as it embarked on a strike.
The union said it was expecting 30,000 of its members to stay away from work.
Sasbo's Joe Kokela said they were calling for a moratorium from banks on job losses.
“We are calling for the relook for the CEO and executive salaries because they are getting exorbitant salaries which are not equal to what workers are earning.”
He said they also wanted direction on how the institutions were planning to deal with the fourth industrial revolution.
“Whereby with the skilling and upskilling and reskilling of workers if they might be at risk of losing their jobs.”
Sasbo said its members in Gauteng will march from Congress of South African Trade Unions in Braamfontein to Bank City in the Johannesburg CBD.
