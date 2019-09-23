Rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
The rand traded 0.6% firmer at 14.8450 per dollar at 1530 GMT.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Monday but traders expected gains to be limited as uncertainty over the United States and China reaching a trade deal any time soon and fears of a slowdown in global growth kept investors on the sidelines.
The rand traded 0.6% firmer at 14.8450 per dollar at 1530 GMT.
Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note that while the rand had firmed from a session low touched earlier, it had still started the week on the “backfoot” as investors waited for more clarity over the US-China talks.
Although Washington and Beijing labelled two days of talks last week as “productive” and “constructive”, a deal appeared elusive after Chinese officials unexpectedly cancelled a visit to farms in the US on Friday.
Weaker-than-expected global economic data added to investor worries over the trade dispute’s effects on the world economy.
“Despite some perceived progress in US-China trade negotiations, markets remain hesitant on this front given the stop-start nature of the evolving trade discussions, while Brexit too does not have a clear outcome yet,” said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.
“The rand is likely to remain volatile, with September a month that can see a lot of churns, and with the risk that slower global growth sees commodity currencies such as the rand weaken further.”
The Top-40 stock index closed 1.55% lower at 49,559 points while the broader all-share was down 1.39% at 55,622 points.
However, bucking the declines were mining shares, led by gold miners as price of bullion rose.
Shares in Sibanye-Stillwater jumped 5.68%, Gold Fields shares rose 4.39%, while AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.18%.
The yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond dipped 1 basis point to 8.285%.
More in Business
-
Bemawu: SABC breached internal policy over Alan Visser's interim position
-
No end in sight for Metrobus strike
-
Peter Moyo case: Old Mutual directors to defend themselves in court
-
Sars: Banking sector strike may affect some taxpayers
-
Moyo pleased second dismissal letter now part of evidence against Old Mutual
-
Court defers judgment in contempt of court matter between Moyo, Old Mutual
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.