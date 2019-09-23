Rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
The rand traded at R14.9150 versus the greenback, as of 0513 GMT, 0.13% stronger compared with its overnight close.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was slightly firmer against the US dollar on Monday after “productive” Sino-US trade negotiations helped forge a cautious, risk-on mood.
The rand traded at R14.9150 versus the greenback, as of 0513 GMT, 0.13% stronger compared with its overnight close.
While a deal still looked elusive following talks between the United States and China last week, both sides later published positive statements and the US Trade Representative’s office described the talks as “productive”.
However Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note that while the rand was firmer than a session’s low reached overnight, it was still starting the week on the “backfoot” as investors waited for more clarity over the US-China talks. Shares across Asia also slipped on Monday.
“There is very little support for the currency between [its current] level and R15.00 and a range of R14.86 to R14.98 is on the cards for Monday,” Peregrine’s note said.
Government bonds strengthened, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument dipping 1.5 basis points to 8.280%.
More in Business
-
Court defers judgment in contempt of court matter between Moyo, Old Mutual
-
Court to make another ruling on Moyo, Old Mutual case
-
Metrobus routes operational but Demawusa insists strike still on
-
Demawusa refuses to allow striking Metrobus members to return to work
-
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
-
Joseph Mathunjwa re-elected as Amcu president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.