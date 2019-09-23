Peter Moyo case: Old Mutual directors to defend themselves in court
Peter Moyo returned to court on Monday after the insurer failed to allow him back at work, despite being ordered twice that he be reinstated.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that Old Mutual directors may have to individually defend themselves in court, where axed CEO Peter Moyo wants the company to be found in contempt.
Moyo returned to court on Monday after the insurer failed to allow him back at work, despite being ordered twice that he be reinstated.
He cited non-executive directors among the respondents and the court has given all respondents an opportunity to submit answering affidavits in the case.
It’s another victory for Moyo, even though neither the contempt of court application nor the main case is anywhere near completion.
Non-executive directors will have to file replying papers to this contempt application. Moyo’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said: “The judge has now joined directors as part of the proceedings. He joined them because he cannot imprison a company.”
The court has set a timeline of 30 days for the parties to file papers and to hear the contempt application on an urgent basis
When that is over, Moyo still wants the board members to be declared delinquent.
More in Business
-
Sars: Banking sector strike may affect some taxpayers
-
Moyo pleased second dismissal letter now part of evidence against Old Mutual
-
Court defers judgment in contempt of court matter between Moyo, Old Mutual
-
Court to make another ruling on Moyo, Old Mutual case
-
Rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
-
Metrobus routes operational but Demawusa insists strike still on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.