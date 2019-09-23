Pandor to reiterate SA’s regret over xenophobic attacks in her address at UN

The minister is leading the South African delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

NEW YORK - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor will reiterate South Africa's regret over what has happened in the country with foreign nationals.

Pandor, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will use her address at the United Nations to express the country's remorse.

“This is an important opportunity for South Africa to reiterate its regret at what happened in its country and to restate its commitment to continuing to be a country that receives all and seeks to assure their equal treatment in our country.”

Pandor said she would reinforce the message that South Africa is committed to Pan-Africanism.

“We have a record of receiving millions of migrants into South Africa," she added.

Other members of the South African delegation include Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.