Pandor to reiterate SA’s regret over xenophobic attacks in her address at UN
The minister is leading the South African delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
NEW YORK - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor will reiterate South Africa's regret over what has happened in the country with foreign nationals.
The minister is leading the South African delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
Pandor, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will use her address at the United Nations to express the country's remorse.
“This is an important opportunity for South Africa to reiterate its regret at what happened in its country and to restate its commitment to continuing to be a country that receives all and seeks to assure their equal treatment in our country.”
Pandor said she would reinforce the message that South Africa is committed to Pan-Africanism.
“We have a record of receiving millions of migrants into South Africa," she added.
Other members of the South African delegation include Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.
Popular in Local
-
Metrobus says strike over, Demawusa vows to continue bus strike
-
Nzimande: Suspended DUT security head was responsible for student safety
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
-
EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
-
SA slowly turning tide against rhino poaching, says Barbara Creecy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.