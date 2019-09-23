Pandor: SA feels ‘strong attachment’ to this year’s UNGA theme
The UN Climate Action Summit kicked off on Monday as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual event.
NEW YORK - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to attend a number of high-level meetings around the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week.
The UN Climate Action Summit kicked off on Monday as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual event, which Pandor attended on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The minister told Eyewitness News that during her address to the general debate later in the week, she would elaborate on this year’s theme, which is ‘galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.
“We feel a very strong attachment to the focus of the theme and we believe it speaks to many of the matters that confront South Africa as well as the African continent,” Pandor said.
Pandor will also reaffirm South Africa's commitment to working together with other nations to tackle these issues.
“We think the world is somewhat losing its footing in terms of its commitment to multilateralism,” she said.
More than 170 presidents and heads of state are expected to attend this year’s session.
