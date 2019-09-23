Nyakane injury blow for Boks; Du Toit called up
Du Toit is expected to join the squad in Nagoya on Tuesday ahead of the match against Namibia on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after tearing a calf muscle in the 23-13 defeat to the All Blacks on Saturday.
Thomas du Toit, who had been on standby, has been called up to replace Nyakane in the squad.
"It’s very tough on Trevor,” said Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. "He has had a great season and added value whenever he took the field. It’s a blow to him and the team, but it’s also an opportunity for Thomas and for Vincent [Koch] who now have the chance to step up."
