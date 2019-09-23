View all in Latest
NSRI: Delft man who disappeared at Table View beach still not found

The 26-year-old was reported missing on Sunday night.

Picture: NSRI.
Picture: NSRI.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police divers are still searching for a Delft man who disappeared while swimming at Table View beach.

The 26-year-old was reported missing on Sunday night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Craig Lambinon said: “On Sunday night just before midnight, the NSRI, police, fire and rescue services’ dive unit, and emergency services responded to the scene. Despite an extensive search, the man was not found. The male is reported to have entered the water and disappeared.”

