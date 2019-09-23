No end in sight for Metrobus strike

Municipal workers union Demawusa remained adamant that their bus drivers would continue to down tools, despite the Labour Court ordering them to return to work.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus could not say how long disruptions on its services would continue as it tried to resolve the impasse with some of its striking workers.

Metrobus workers affiliated to the union have been on strike since last week, demanding better pay and office space. Metrobus said its service was up and running on Monday.

However, the bus service said it was not operating at full capacity.

Demawusa’s Dion Makhura said: “Our members are continuing with their strike. We were meant to meet; there’s nothing more we can do.”

Meanwhile, Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said they did not want to risk passengers and drivers’ safety.

“We cannot guarantee the safety of passengers and other bus drivers, given the history of the Metrobus strikes.”