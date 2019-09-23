View all in Latest
Mpumalanga Safety MEC ‘shocked’ after woman killed, stuffed in case

The 32-year victim's boyfriend was arrested on Friday after her body was found inside his house in KwaMhlanga.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Safety MEC Gabisile Tshabalala has expressed shock after a woman was killed and her body stuffed in a steel case.

The 32-year victim's boyfriend was arrested on Friday after her body was found inside his house in KwaMhlanga.

He informed her family that she had gone to the clinic after she was reported missing.

Department spokesperson Moeti Musi has called on authorities to clamp down on those who attack women.

“… And she has further encouraged the police to ensure that cases like these ones are thoroughly investigated such that the perpetrators do not get away with murder on the basis of some technicalities.”

Timeline

