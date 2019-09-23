Mpumalanga Safety MEC ‘shocked’ after woman killed, stuffed in case
The 32-year victim's boyfriend was arrested on Friday after her body was found inside his house in KwaMhlanga.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Safety MEC Gabisile Tshabalala has expressed shock after a woman was killed and her body stuffed in a steel case.
The 32-year victim's boyfriend was arrested on Friday after her body was found inside his house in KwaMhlanga.
He informed her family that she had gone to the clinic after she was reported missing.
Department spokesperson Moeti Musi has called on authorities to clamp down on those who attack women.
“… And she has further encouraged the police to ensure that cases like these ones are thoroughly investigated such that the perpetrators do not get away with murder on the basis of some technicalities.”
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to brace for 'complete standstill' in banking sector as strike looms
-
Survivors of Ou Kaapse Weg crash knew vehicle wasn't roadworthy
-
CT to welcome Harry, Meghan on first leg of southern Africa tour
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
CoJ: No water for Sandton Gautrain Station until R8m bill paid
-
Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.