Moyo pleased second dismissal letter now part of evidence against Old Mutual
Peter Moyo was fired in June in a dispute related to a conflict of interest but he maintains that board chair Trevor Manuel wanted him out for personal reasons.
JOHANNESBURG - Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was pleased after the Johannesburg High Court allowed him to submit a second letter of dismissal from the company as part of his evidence.
Moyo was fired in June in a dispute related to a conflict of interest but he maintains that board chair Trevor Manuel wanted him out for personal reasons.
The court has also decided to hear the matter on an urgent basis within 30 days.
Judge Brian Mashile has ruled twice that Moyo should be reinstated but Old Mutual has so far refused to comply.
Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel later claimed that Moyo's second dismissal was different from the first and therefore stands.
Moyo was elated that the second letter now formed part of his contempt of court application.
"So that letter was actually challenged... that was contempt, which is actually more serious."
He also hopes that individual board members who have been cited are made to voice their positions about the matter.
