Mnangagwa reveals Mugabe was being treated for cancer before his death

The cause of death of the 95-year-old hadn’t been confirmed, but even while he was still in power, he was reported to be living with the disease.

The casket containing the body of Zimbabwe's late former President Robert Mugabe is hoisted by soldiers in ceremonial uniform after it arrived on 12 September 2019 at the historic Rufaro Stadium in the capital, Harare, where his body will lie in state for members of the public file past. Picture: AFP
The casket containing the body of Zimbabwe's late former President Robert Mugabe is hoisted by soldiers in ceremonial uniform after it arrived on 12 September 2019 at the historic Rufaro Stadium in the capital, Harare, where his body will lie in state for members of the public file past. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that his predecessor Robert Mugabe was being treated for cancer in Singapore.

The cause of death of the 95-year-old hadn’t been confirmed, but even while he was still in power, he was reported to be living with the disease.

Mugabe passed away earlier this month.

Mnangagwa made the revelation to ruling party supporters in New York, where he’s attending the UN General Assembly.

State media quoted him as saying that the former president had cancer that had spread. He said the treatment was no longer working, and a decision had been made to take him off chemotherapy.

The revelation may give credence to a claim made in 2008 by former central bank governor Gideon Gono that Mugabe had advanced prostate cancer.

In a leaked US diplomatic cable, Gono said that Mugabe was expected to die by 2013, though he later denied making the comments.

