Metrobus routes operational but Demawusa insists strike still on

Workers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) have been on strike since last week, demanding better pay and office space.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus on Monday said that while some drivers had opted to stay away from work, its routes were operational.

Workers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) have been on strike since last week, demanding better pay and office space.

Despite a court ruling last week effectively forcing staff to go back to work on Monday, Demawusa still refused to let its workers report for duty, saying their strike had not been suspended.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivhuri said: “We started very slow this morning but as the morning progressed, we have picked up a little bit. But unfortunately Demawusa vowed not to return to work today and they’re doing exactly that.”