Limpopo govt donates R1m to Ndlovu Youth Choir

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Limpopo govt donates R1m to Ndlovu Youth Choir

A special homecoming celebration for the group was held on Monday in their home province of Limpopo.

A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.
A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo government on Monday donated R1 million to the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

A special homecoming celebration for the group was held on Monday in their home province.

Limpopo’s MEC for Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka made the announcement.

“The R500,000 must go towards the celebration and the welcoming ceremony of the choir back to the province. And the other R500,000 must go to the choir members to show appreciation for representing Limpopo with pride,” Moraka said.

The choir was hailed as the pride of the nation after becoming the first African group to advance to the finals of the talent show competition, America's Got Talent.

WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir arrives back home

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA