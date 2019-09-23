Limpopo govt donates R1m to Ndlovu Youth Choir

A special homecoming celebration for the group was held on Monday in their home province of Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo government on Monday donated R1 million to the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Limpopo’s MEC for Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka made the announcement.

“The R500,000 must go towards the celebration and the welcoming ceremony of the choir back to the province. And the other R500,000 must go to the choir members to show appreciation for representing Limpopo with pride,” Moraka said.

The choir was hailed as the pride of the nation after becoming the first African group to advance to the finals of the talent show competition, America's Got Talent.

