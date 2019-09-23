View all in Latest
Lesufi to visit family, school of learner who drowned at Rustenburg resort

The pupil from Lethabong High School in Pretoria drowned in a swimming pool at the holiday resort on Saturday.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Monday visit the family and school of a learner who drowned at Ananda Lodge near Rustenburg.

The pupil from Lethabong High School in Pretoria drowned in a swimming pool at the holiday resort on Saturday.

They were at Sun City for their matric dance.

The department's Steve Mabona said: "It’s quite sad, it’s something that you don’t wish to happen to anyone. Learners should be conferred with your certificates, not us as a department facilitating the process of death certificates. It’s quite unfortunate."

