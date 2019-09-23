Lesufi to visit family, school of learner who drowned at Rustenburg resort
The pupil from Lethabong High School in Pretoria drowned in a swimming pool at the holiday resort on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Monday visit the family and school of a learner who drowned at Ananda Lodge near Rustenburg.
The pupil from Lethabong High School in Pretoria drowned in a swimming pool at the holiday resort on Saturday.
They were at Sun City for their matric dance.
The department's Steve Mabona said: "It’s quite sad, it’s something that you don’t wish to happen to anyone. Learners should be conferred with your certificates, not us as a department facilitating the process of death certificates. It’s quite unfortunate."
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to brace for complete standstill in banking sector as strike looms
-
Survivors of Ou Kaapse Weg crash knew vehicle wasn't roadworthy
-
Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
CT to welcome Harry, Meghan on first leg of southern Africa tour
-
EFF calls for suspension of police's Deena Moodley over corruption claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.