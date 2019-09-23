Kohli wants India to step out of comfort zone ahead of World T20
It was the first time in seven T20Is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that the captain winning the toss chose to bat, only for a revamped South Africa to claim a series-levelling nine-wicket win on Sunday.
BENGALURU - India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first against South Africa in the third and final Twenty20 International backfired but the 30-year-old says the hosts want to prepare for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup by minimising the impact of the toss.
It was the first time in seven T20Is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that the captain winning the toss chose to bat, only for a revamped South Africa to claim a series-levelling nine-wicket win on Sunday.
“Nothing is a given or a guarantee before you start playing,” Kohli told reporters.
“I think if we as a team are willing to get out of our comfort zones a lot more, then we will be unfazed with what happens at the toss.
“Unless you do that and start taking those risks, you are always going to be put under pressure somewhere or the other. We want to make sure we iron all of those things out before we head into the World Cup.”
India failed to capitalise on an aggressive start and ended with a below-par 134 for 9.
Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October 2020, Kohli’s top priority is to recalibrate India’s batting combinations in the shortest format.
“You have to understand as well that it’s a very young side, you have to give them time as a team to come together,” he added.
“We batted till nine tonight, and that’s one area we’re looking to strengthen.”
India’s focus now shifts to the three-match Test series against South Africa, with the opening match in Visakhapatnam starting 2 October.
Popular in Sport
-
Doubt cast on shock Folau rugby league return with Tonga
-
Man City will soon score 10, says Watford's Ben Foster
-
Hunt: Goal fest good for the public, not my heart
-
Painter, roofer, dentist, prop: meet the Rugby World Cup amateurs
-
Can Solskjaer save Manchester United's season?
-
Nyakane injury blow for Boks; Du Toit called up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.