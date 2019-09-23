Malema visits the Mugabe family to pay his respects

The EFF leader has held a private meeting with Grace Mugabe and other family members at the Blue Roof mansion, where Robert Mugabe’s body is lying in state ahead of his burial next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been paying his respects to the Mugabe family in Harare on Monday afternoon.

Malema hasn’t spoken to reporters yet.

He was whisked straight from the airport to the Mugabe home in northern Harare.

Pictures on the EFF Twitter account showed Malema paying his condolences to the first lady and other family members, including Mugabe’s son Robert Junior.

The EFF leader was both an admirer and critic of Mugabe.

In 2017, before Mugabe was ousted, Malema said the then-president was no longer capable of discharging his duties.

But after Mugabe’s death on 6 September, Malema described him as a hero of the people and said he had remained so to the grave.

The EFF leadership, led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema also had lunch with the Mugabe family on their visit to pay respects & pass condolences.



We reiterate our heartfelt & revolutionary condolences on the passing of our Hero & Pan-Africanist Robert Mugabe. #EFFAtBlueRoof #Gushungu pic.twitter.com/RN78hojDLW — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 23, 2019