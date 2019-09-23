Malema visits the Mugabe family to pay his respects
The EFF leader has held a private meeting with Grace Mugabe and other family members at the Blue Roof mansion, where Robert Mugabe’s body is lying in state ahead of his burial next month.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been paying his respects to the Mugabe family in Harare on Monday afternoon.
The EFF leader has held a private meeting with Grace Mugabe and other family members at the Blue Roof mansion, where RobertMugabe’s body is lying in state ahead of his burial next month.
Malema hasn’t spoken to reporters yet.
He was whisked straight from the airport to the Mugabe home in northern Harare.
Pictures on the EFF Twitter account showed Malema paying his condolences to the first lady and other family members, including Mugabe’s son Robert Junior.
The EFF leader was both an admirer and critic of Mugabe.
In 2017, before Mugabe was ousted, Malema said the then-president was no longer capable of discharging his duties.
But after Mugabe’s death on 6 September, Malema described him as a hero of the people and said he had remained so to the grave.
The EFF leadership, led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema also had lunch with the Mugabe family on their visit to pay respects & pass condolences.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 23, 2019
We reiterate our heartfelt & revolutionary condolences on the passing of our Hero & Pan-Africanist Robert Mugabe. #EFFAtBlueRoof #Gushungu pic.twitter.com/RN78hojDLW
The CIC @Julius_S_Malema together with TG @LeighMathys visited Mama Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe today to offer EFF condolences on the passing of our Hero & Icon Robert Mugabe. #Gushungu #EFFAtBlueRoof pic.twitter.com/WzI3PkTUJ8— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 23, 2019
More in Politics
-
Zondo Inquiry may be able to declassify Mdluli case documents
-
SA has shortfall of up to 400,000 nurses, says DA
-
DA warns SA is facing looming nursing crisis
-
WC ANC claims 'hidden hand' sabotaging Vearey's bid to be provincial top cop
-
EFF calls for suspension of police's Deena Moodley over corruption claims
-
Ramaphosa visits Hlongwa’s home ahead of funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.