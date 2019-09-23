Malema visits the Mugabe family to pay his respects

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Malema visits the Mugabe family to pay his respects

The EFF leader has held a private meeting with Grace Mugabe and other family members at the Blue Roof mansion, where Robert Mugabe’s body is lying in state ahead of his burial next month.

EFF leader Julius Malema and the party treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys visited Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe, to offer their condolences on the passing of Robert Mugabe. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/twitter.
EFF leader Julius Malema and the party treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys visited Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe, to offer their condolences on the passing of Robert Mugabe. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been paying his respects to the Mugabe family in Harare on Monday afternoon.

The EFF leader has held a private meeting with Grace Mugabe and other family members at the Blue Roof mansion, where RobertMugabe’s body is lying in state ahead of his burial next month.

Malema hasn’t spoken to reporters yet.

He was whisked straight from the airport to the Mugabe home in northern Harare.

Pictures on the EFF Twitter account showed Malema paying his condolences to the first lady and other family members, including Mugabe’s son Robert Junior.

The EFF leader was both an admirer and critic of Mugabe.

In 2017, before Mugabe was ousted, Malema said the then-president was no longer capable of discharging his duties.

But after Mugabe’s death on 6 September, Malema described him as a hero of the people and said he had remained so to the grave.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA