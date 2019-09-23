'It’s just painful' - Lesufi says after Grade 12 pupil drowns in Rustenburg
It's understood about 48 pupils from Lethabong Secondary School went on the excursion on Saturday in the North West when the incident occurred.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday visited the family of a Soshanguve pupil who drowned during a matric farewell in Rustenburg.
Officials said four pupils sneaked out during the evening for a swim when 18-year-old Tlhalefang Mahumapelo drowned.
Lesufi said the department was left deeply saddened by the incident.
“It is devastating and emotionally draining, to be honest. You would recall we had to make the same announcement to the parents of the child that was killed [last week] outside a school due to taxi violence. And to have this event, where there was a farewell function, it’s just painful,” he said.
